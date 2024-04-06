'Had a phenomenal campaign': Prized galloper set for a spell

BOOM Woolsthorpe bred galloper Another Wil heads to the spelling paddock after an unplaced run in the $4 million Doncaster Handicap at Randwick on Saturday.
Another Wil, who was one of four horses champion trainer Ciaron Maher had in the Group 1 classic, ran seventh behind the lightly raced three-year-old Celestial Legend.
Maher told The Standard Another Wil deserves a break following four wins from five starts in this preparation.
"Another Wil has had a phenomenal campaign," Maher said. "He's still a very raw horse. It's amazing to think he ran in at Doncaster at only his eighth start and was a short priced favourite.
"We'll give him a good break and get him ready for a race like the Cox Plate. I would say that'll probably be his target race in the spring."
Jockey Jamie Kah, who rode Another Wil said the horse lost no admirers with his effort in the Doncaster.
"Another Wil just did too much work from the wide barrier," Kah said. "It was always going to be tough from the barrier, He'll come back a strong horse with a break under his belt."
Nugget ran fourth for Maher while Detonator Jack finished in sixth place and Berkshire Shadow ran 14th. Maher was happy with the efforts of those runners.
The Winslow training export won the Chairman's Quality with Circle Of Fire and the four-year-old will now line up in the $2 million Sydney Cup at Randwick next Saturday.
Maher, also won a $130,000 restricted race at Caulfield with Desperado.
