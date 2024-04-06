'Terrible': Federal MP lambasts state government planning changes

Independent federal MP Helen Haines has condemned Victorian government planning changes she says will "silence" and "punish" rural and regional communities.
The state government announced new rules in March to fast-track renewable energy projects across Victoria by channelling them into an approval program that has already rammed dozens of infrastructure projects through, over the heads of local communities.
The changes will also prevent many neighbouring landholders from appealing renewable planning decisions to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).
Dr Haines, who represents the large regional seat of Indi in north-east Victoria, said she was "dismayed" at the move and had written to the Victorian Energy and Resources Minister and Planning Minister to express her "deep concern".
"I am with my communities 100 per cent on this. Fast-tracking projects and silencing communities is terrible governance," she said.
Under the new rules, renewable energy projects will be eligible for the state government's Development Facilitation Program, which sidelines local councils and puts the whole process in the hands of the Planning Department and Planning Minister.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan pitched the changes as a way to cut through a backlog of renewable project approvals.
"We will cut the red tape holding back projects that provide stronger, cheaper power for Victorians," Ms Allan said.
"The current system means that important projects can be tied up for years seeking approval. It delays construction and deters investment, and instead of spinning turbines, we're too often left spinning our wheels."
Fast-tracking projects and silencing communities is terrible governance.- Helen Haines
The government said since 2015, one in five renewable planning applications had ended up in VCAT, with the "overwhelming majority" ultimately getting approved.
It said the new process - which essentially removes independent planning panels and VCAT from the equation - would fix an inefficient system.
Dr Haines said the plan sidelined local communities for the benefit of the government and the developers.
"I'm listening to my communities... who are telling me about their genuine concerns about large-scale renewable energy projects proposed close to where they live," she said.
"The state government is not listening to these concerns, and project developers are not consistently offering real benefits to regional communities expected to host these projects."
In response to questions from The Standard, the government said community consultation would still form part of the consultation process.
"These changes bring renewable energy project approvals in line with other significant economic projects in Victoria - including for affordable housing and hospitals," a government spokesperson said.
"Of course Victorians will still be able to have their say and our planners will consider all submissions and unresolved issues will be referred to our advisory committee."
But even before the recent changes, developers had started skipping community consultation entirely, only letting local landholders know about a project after it had already been submitted to the Planning Minister.
Dr Haines said the move to ban VCAT appeals was a sign of how disempowered the community would be under the new rules.
"I am with my communities 100 per cent on this. Fast-tracking projects and silencing communities is terrible governance," she said.
The state government said the main reason for the changes was to shepherd $90 billion worth of renewable investment - and 15,000 jobs - into the Victorian economy, but a bigger factor is the state's stalling green transition.
The government has set a series of strong emissions reduction targets since 2021, aiming for a cut of 28-35 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025, a 45-50 per cent cut by 2030, 75-80 per cent by 2035, and net zero by 2045.
The state has already cut emissions by about 30 per cent, but estimates suggest its renewable energy generation will have to grow 15-fold to reach net zero.
The projects currently in the pipeline would meet only a fraction of that need, and with many held up in planning panels and VCAT, potential developers were starting to turn away from the state.
The recent revelations offshore wind would take longer and be far more expensive than planned, forced the government to double down on onshore projects.
The Standard asked the Planning and Energy ministers whether Victoria could achieve its emissions reduction targets without sidelining local communities, but they didn't respond.
Dr Haines said she was entirely on board with the green transition, but taking shortcuts could scupper the whole process.
She said there was a particular sensitivity about regional communities carrying the burden of an energy transition that would mainly benefit Australia's capital cities.
"I support the transition to renewables but regional people should be given opportunities to benefit from the renewable energy transition - this must be done with us, not to us," Dr Haines said.
"I will continue to fight for regional and rural communities who should be benefitting from the shift to renewables, not punished for speaking up when the government gets it wrong."
There has been a recent push by local governments and developers to work with communities on "social licence" - ensuring local people gained from the projects that were transforming their surroundings.
An independent federal government review released in late 2023 also recommended better community engagement and consultation for renewable projects.
Dr Haines said the Victorian government changes flew in the face of the federal review, and the ministers had to explain how the government planned to implement the recommendations.
The Standard asked the ministers how projects greenlit with limited engagement and consultation could hope to achieve social licence in the communities where they were built.
A spokesperson said members of the community would still be able to make submissions when projects were publicly announced.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.