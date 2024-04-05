The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer's two chances of victory at metropolitan track

By Tim Auld
Updated April 5 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith is eyeing success at Caulfield racecourse. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Lindsey Smith is eyeing success at Caulfield racecourse. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

ASTUTE trainer Lindsey Smith will use races at Caulfield on Saturday, April 6 as stepping stones for Bold Bourbon and Rocky Path to run at the up-coming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.