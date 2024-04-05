Trainer's two chances of victory at metropolitan track

ASTUTE trainer Lindsey Smith will use races at Caulfield on Saturday, April 6 as stepping stones for Bold Bourbon and Rocky Path to run at the up-coming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Bold Bourbon lines up in a $130,000 benchmark 84 while Rocky Path is in a $130,000 benchmark 78.
Smith told The Standard he was happy with the fitness of both horses leading into the races but a lack of track gallops might see them just below peak fitness.
"We just haven't been able to put the work into them because of training tracks not being right," the multiple Group One-winning trainer said.
"It's been disappointing we're a gallop or two behind with both horses but all the other trainers are in the same boat. The recent dry weather has caused a lot of headaches for everyone."
Smith might target Bold Bourbon for the Warrnambool Cup after a possible run in the Terang Cup while Rocky Path will be set for a minor race over the carnival.
"Rocky Path hasn't put a foot wrong in his three Victoria starts for me," he said.
"Rocky Path is an honest campaigner who likes wet tracks. Bold Bourbon has had one run back since a break at Mount Gambier. He's a pretty handy galloper who will win a nice race one day."
Rocky Path is a $21 chance in early betting markets. The satchel swingers are betting $10 about Bold Bourbon's hopes.
Underrated jockey Fred Kersley has been booked to ride Bold Bourbon and Rocky Path.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams in a benchmark 70.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.