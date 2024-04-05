Removal of scenic trees along historic street divides town's residents

The upcoming removal of large trees along a historic street in Port Fairy is being labelled "crazy" but the council says it's to protect residents.
Seven Norfolk Island Hibiscus trees on Wishart Street are set to be removed as part of Moyne Shire Council's drainage and road safety works but resident Marten Syme said it was a "waste".
The $260,000 project has been funded by the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
"It's just crazy," Mr Syme said.
"On one hand we're supposed to be planting trees to reduce climate change, but here the council is going to take these trees down which are in good health.
"Why would a caring council waste a quarter of a million dollars for unrequested drainage works and kerb repair, requiring the removal of established greenhouse gas removal foliage?
"Moyne Shire councillors should review this ill-considered program which seems to have been hidden from community knowledge until a fortnight before it is supposed to start."
But council director of assets and community Edith Farrell said the removal of the trees was "necessary" to ensure they were "no longer a hazard".
She said council informed residents of the removal plans in August 2023 and had followed that with further information, a street walk and drop-in session in March.
"The work cannot be carried out with the trees remaining in place," she said.
"Drainage infrastructure and road surfaces are in poor condition due to invasive tree root systems. This damage includes system collapse and blockages which prevent critical storm water flows.
"This has and will continue to be a flooding risk for properties and other assets in the street.
"The condition of the footpath, kerb and channel, and road surface has now also become a pedestrian and user risk issue.
"Council must comply with requirements under the Road Management Act to ensure that road and associated assets are safe for travel and do not constitute a trip, injury, or accident hazard."
She said a number of residents had also reported respiratory and skin irritation issues with the seed pod hairs the trees released, which also cause damage to roofing, guttering and impact on rainwater quality.
She said an independent arborist's report had been completed which recommended the removal of the trees, and be replaced with semi-mature species.
