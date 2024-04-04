Man in critical condition after emergency incident at city golf club

A man is in critical condition after an incident at the Warrnambool Golf Club.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the area about 1.05pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
The patient was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
The course hosts weekly competitions on Thursdays.
Warrnambool Golf Club was contacted for comment.
