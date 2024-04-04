Letters: 'Using ocean as guinea pig a 'gamble not worth taking'

In rebuttal to Bruce Campbell's letter 'Let's act like adults' (The Standard, March 30), I can only speak for myself, but as chief petitioner on the petition against the offshore wind farm I am finding a broad range of people against the project.
The petition has no political agenda, it is not a ploy for nuclear power, it is a single subject petition. The petition has one goal, to stop the offshore wind project.
Dan Tehan, as I wrote in a former letter is helping. As you proudly wear a T shirt yourself saying YES to wanting a voice, Dan Tehan, like it or not is our local federal voice to parliament.
He does not know mine or anyone else's political voting preferences. This is just giving the people of the district a chance to have their say.
The petition has never been about denial of climate change nor been against wind farms, it does not have cherry picked facts. It is agreed with scientific evidence that we need to reduce carbon emissions. The petition and the group I see on Facebook are simply against the placement of the wind turbines in the ocean.
It is not known the impacts that the wind turbines, cable network have on the sea life or its environment as there is little, to no, research, scientific or other on the subject. Using our natural treasure the ocean and its life as a guinea pig is a gambling risk that should not be taken.
Richard Conlan, Port Fairy
There is a lot of misinformation floating around comparing 3-D seismic blasting of oceans, looking for oil and gas several kilometres under the sea bed, and a much less damaging 2-D survey of the ocean bed for wind turbine platforms, letters, The Standard, March 30.
And the human tendency to see connections, where sometimes they don't exist, has often blamed wind turbines simply because they couldn't find other causes for unexpected events.
But the one thing we can be sure of is that carbon dioxide and methane (most of fossil gas) are causing global heating, including of the oceans, along with ocean acidification and deoxygenation.
In October last year a distinguished international team of scientists issued a warning that human activity is pushing Earth into a climate crisis that could threaten the lives of up to six billion people this century, stating candidly "we are afraid of the uncharted territory that we have now entered".
We should not be looking for more fossil fuels and, if we want to keep lights on, we don't have time for the distraction and delay that the so-called debate about nuclear energy entails. We need to get behind the transition to renewable energy as quickly as possible.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
I totally agree with Dan Tehan and Michael Neoh. Nuclear reactors in Portland and Warrnambool is definitely the way to go as our future source of power.
James Lewis, Warrnambool
As of December 2023, there are 436 operational nuclear reactors worldwide with 61 under construction and 110 planned to be built.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen has the gall to say nuclear is not for Australia. He will not accept the examples of other countries that are now conceding their investment in solar and wind energy was not the complete answer for them, choosing instead to increase their nuclear energy capacity for a zero-omissions power source and cheaper energy bills for their citizens.
As for Mr Bowen's claim of nuclear being far more expensive, his policy of bulldozing through Australia's flora/fauna to make way for huge wind and solar farms, the ruination of prime agricultural land and farmers lives and livelihood also the risk to our marine and bird life is far more costly in so many ways.
We will never know the true cost of Mr Bowen's renewable plan given Labor's lack of transparency. With our ever increasing energy bills, surely investigating the nuclear option is crucial for Australia's future. He should not be allowed to hold us to ransom because of Labor's and his personal ideology and his limited vision for Australia's future.
Renewable energy has a place in our future but not without nuclear involved. Lift the moratorium on nuclear and give the people a choice.
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
I've witnessed the damaging impact of vaping on the youngest members of our community while travelling through regional Victoria this year. Just recently, I sat down with Lola, an 11-year-old, who shared her observation of vaping's presence in shops, on social media, and among her peers.
Lola is understandably feeling anxious because she's uncertain on how to respond if someone pressures her to vape.
We're hearing stories like Lola's all throughout Victoria. It's why the Federal Government's plan to stop toxic vapes from being sold to our kids is so important.
The proposed legislation means that highly-addictive vapes marketed to kids using bright colours and fruity flavours will no longer share shelf space with chocolate bars and candies at your local convenience store, often nearby schools.
Legislation will make it illegal to sell vapes to anyone without a prescription. It will stop retailers in their tracks who are supplying vapes to kids and non-smokers. We made a terrible mistake allowing tobacco products to be widely available causing immeasurable harm and death and addicting generations of young people to nicotine. We do not want to make the same mistake with e-cigarettes.
We must protect our children from these highly toxic products - that's why we're calling on all members of parliament to back in our kids' health over industry profits and get behind the new legislation.
It's understandable that many parents in the community might be feeling worried about the impact vaping is having on their kids. The great news is having a conversation with your child is a powerful way to stop them from vaping or help them take the first steps towards quitting.
VicHealth's website has a conversation guide for parents at vichealth.vic.gov.au/our-health/vaping, aimed at helping you have meaningful, non-threatening conversations with your teen about vaping. No one is saying this is simple and there isn't one silver bullet to solve this problem. It's going to take action from all of us - politicians, health organisations and the community to create genuine change.
Dr Sandro Demaio, CEO of VicHealth
