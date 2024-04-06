'Undermines our sovereignty': Custodians speak out against wind farm zone

The custodians of an area of sea country marked as an offshore wind farm zone off the south-west coast say the decision has shown "disregard for our voices".
It comes as both the Gunditj Mirring and Eastern Maar Aboriginal corporations expressed their disappointment at the announcement made by Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen on March 6.
In a statement, Gunditj Mirring said there'd been a "complete lack of appropriate and meaningful consultation between the commonwealth government and the Gunditjmara community".
"By excluding us from the decision-making process, the government has not only demonstrated a disregard for our voices, perspectives and rights, it has overlooked an opportunity to engage and learn the true value and history of our sea country from its traditional owners," it said.
"Whilst GMTOAC supports the agenda for environmental protection and climate change, this decision undermines our sovereignty as land rights holders."
The statement said the corporation had written two letters and a submission opposing the designated area and had highlighted the need for further independent research to assess the cultural and environmental impacts of such a designation.
Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation said in a statement it supported decarbonising traditional energy sources and understood the critical role it played in combating climate change.
"However we firmly believe that the pursuit of decarbonisation must not come at the expense of marine life that we are inextricably linked to," it said.
The statement said the corporation had concerns about the impacts on the migratory paths, feeding grounds and nursery areas of the "highly endangered and culturally significant Koontapool (whale) species that utilise the oceans and coastlines of south-west Victoria, as well as the globally significant ecosystems that support Koontapool".
The statement said the declared area was made on the back of preliminary assessments rather than comprehensive environmental studies which was "concerning".
"We believe that the environmental studies should not have been completed before the declaration of the area not at stage five as per the eight-stage process."
It said the declaration should have been more comprehensive and the process of declaration should have deployed the services and involved the independent offshore regulator NOPSEMA (National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority).
Federal member for Wannon Dan Tehan said it was "beggars belief" Energy Minister Chris Bowen had not done the appropriate consultation with Gunditj Mirring.
"Given this failure to consult he should immediately rip up the declared zone and start the process again," he said.
