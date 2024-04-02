Terang Mortlake Health Service a state leader

Recognition at a state level will help recruit and retain staff, according to Terang Mortlake Health Service's (TMHS) CEO Julia Ogdin.
Terang Mortlake has been named as one of Victoria's top-five best performing health services.
This rating has come on the back of results from the annual People Matter Survey.
This is an independent survey focused on workplace culture.
"We see this as an opportunity to encourage new staff to join a strong and supportive team environment in a time of a competitive workforce market," Ms Ogdin said.
"If we can show potential staff members this data, it could be the difference between them choosing to work with TMHS or going to an alternate facility."
The survey benchmarks all public health services in the state.
Ms Ogdin said the positive result for Terang Mortlake was a just reward, with the workforce going "above and beyond" to support their colleagues and patients.
"Our staff genuinely come to work each day with a will to do the best by the people they care for," she said.
"We are certainly in a privileged position to have the dedicated workforce that we have.
"It is clear that our positive workforce culture data is having a clear flow-on effect to our patient care data which continues to be very strong."
TMHS is a 14-bed acute health service and 15-bed residential aged care service, with two community health centres employing 152 staff.
