Music act Farmer's Co-Op to release third album

Some of Warrnambool's most accomplished musicians are producing cameos on the latest offering from one of the city's more interesting acts.
Farmers' Co-Op is a solo project from Warrnambool's Jeremy Lee.
The multi-instrumentalist is officially releasing the third Farmer's Co-Op album on April 20 at Mozart Hall.
The album, entitled Market Day, is the culmination of a year's writing and recording by Lee.
He has recruited Warrnambool men's choir, the Tin Shed Singers, and music teacher and clarinet player Erin Toulman to perform on the album.
Lee said the album was composed as a linear experiment.
"The album ranges from trance-like sections to solid bangers to more ambient and experimental offerings, all centering around the key of F and maintaining a tempo of 100 BPM," Lee said.
"Each new section was added only after the previous one was more or less completed.
"Some transitions flow into each other, some are more abrupt.
"The results are best experienced in one sitting from start to finish to fully appreciate the compositional process and the final form of the album."
Once released, the album will be available on CD at Prehistoric Sounds in Warrnambool and also on all streaming services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.