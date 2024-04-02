Accused 'gun-obsessed' man back in the community after successful bail bid

A lawyer for a Warrnambool man accused of making and possessing prohibited firearms says the defence will look into whether the items found as part of an unrelated search warrant were admissible.
Ryan Hickson, 25, was arrested at a Fleetwood Court property in early February 2024 during a police raid that allegedly uncovered homemade firearms, including a handgun, gas-propelled rifle with silencer and a double barrel sawn-off shotgun.
Members also seized a long arm with a scope, a loaded handgun, magazine and holster, homemade baton, slingshot and numerous other items including nitrous oxide, gas cylinders, ball bearings and PVC fittings.
Mr Hickson is a prohibited person under the Firearms Act due to his criminal history, which involves him previously manufacturing, possessing and transporting weapons.
The man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 2, 2024, where he made another bid at bail.
Lawyer Gorjan Nikolovski, representing Mr Hickson, said the defence was considering the strength of the police case based on the search warrant.
The court heard police attended the Fleetwood Court home for an unrelated matter and then located the firearms, which led to Mr Hickson being arrested, charged and remanded in custody.
The man was refused bail on February 6 and had been in pre-sentence detention ever since.
Mr Nikolovksi said it was his client's longest period in custody and that Mr Hickson was "quite vulnerable" in there due to his age.
He said he could not say concretely whether the items found during the search warrant were valid in a court of law and that was something the defence would need to look into.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was "well-settled law" that illicit items found during a search warrant for unrelated offences was legal.
A police prosecutor said it was a strong police case and there were no bail conditions that would prevent the man from re-offending.
He said the court was being asked to bail the man back to the same address where the firearms were allegedly found.
The prosecutor said even an overnight curfew condition would be "self-defeatist" as it could allow the man to "potter around", making more alleged firearms.
The court heard the recent alleged offending breached a community correction order which Mr Hickson was placed on after he was convicted of similar offending.
Mr Hickson's mother, Peta Lynch, told the court that if her son was bailed she would "120 per cent be making sure he complies with the correction order".
She said she understood the dangers of having illicit and homemade firearms in the house and that she would report any illegal behaviour to the police.
Mr Hickson was granted bail with strict conditions, including he not use or possess any firearm material.
Magistrate Lethbridge said the man was in "some serious strife" and that if he put one foot wrong, he'd be back in custody for a long time.
Mr Hickson, who was previously referred to in court as being "gun-obsessed", will appear in court again on April 22, 2024.
