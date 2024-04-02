'Good motivation to train a lot more': Nationals beckon surf life saver

WHEN a Warrnambool surf life saving competitor decided she needed added motivation to train, targetting the national championships proved a winning move.
Ellie Johnson, 21, will contest 'The Aussies' in Queensland in mid-April.
It will be her third time at the high-quality competition but first in the open category.
Johnson feels well prepared after medalling at the Victorian titles in March.
The university student has competed at national level twice - in 2018 and 2019 - when she was in the under-17 grade, snaring a silver medal in the ski as a top-age entrant.
"I had a little break when I was in year 12 and during COVID," Johnson said.
"I still trained but didn't train as intensely and then I just wanted good motivation to train a lot more for this season, so I thought I'd go up there and it (the titles) are on the Sunshine Coast and I haven't been there before so I thought that would be fun."
Johnson will have a bumper schedule, committing to the individual ski, individual board, individual ironwoman as well as double ski, board rescue, ski relay and board relay.
"It will be pretty tough because I will be (competing against) all the people who do it professionally particularly those from Queensland who are racing and training all year round," she said.
"It will be pretty tough. I am not expecting to medal or anything to be honest. I am just expecting to give it a crack and enjoy racing the best of the best."
But first, another national championship tilt awaits Johnson.
She will take to the Encounter Bay waters in South Australia on April 6-7 as part of the marathon kayak championships.
A medal in the under-23 section is her goal. Kayaking is a sport close to her family's heart.
Outside of sport - she also trains with Warrnambool Swimming Club - a primary teaching degree and part-time work at Cotton On keep Johnson busy.
She completed the first two years of her course in Adelaide, where she trained with Glenelg Surf Life Saving Club but opted to move back to Victoria and study the final two years online.
"Now I am back here, just finishing off my degree. I thought I'd come back here so I could save a bit of money and do less driving," Johnson said.
"I was driving about two hours a day just to get to training and back in Adelaide."
Her mum Louise is also a teacher and works for Virtual School Victoria.
"I originally wanted to study agriculture and I did a gap year working on a farm but changed my mind," Johnson said.
"I think I always wanted to do teaching but I think after finishing year 12 I couldn't stand the thought of going back to school. But I like kids and I like routine and a good work-life balance as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.