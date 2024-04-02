The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'There are some really good juniors': Folded club aims to keep sport alive

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 2 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Veterans Cycling Club members during a race a few years ago in Wangoom. File picture
Warrnambool Veterans Cycling Club members during a race a few years ago in Wangoom. File picture

A cycling club which formed part of the Warrnambool community for more than four decades has officially closed its doors but remains dedicated to promoting and supporting the sport's future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.