Under the Auld Pump: Motocross enthusiast revved up for two-day event

That's a funny story, I reckon I would have been seven-years-old when I started competing. My elder siblings took part in motocross competitions and my mum Val encouraged me to take up the sport. I can vividly remember travelling all over the state and interstate for motorcross racing. I think it's just something that gets into your blood and you can't get it out. There's a real adrenaline rush of blood when you get out there riding the motorcycles. I'll never forget my first motor bike was a Honda Z50 and I've just kept on updating them over the years. My dad Jim was a former president of the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club and both my parents are life members of the club. I've found getting out there on the motorcycles is a great relief from the everyday pressures of life. I've also got to mention Gary and Wendy Roe. They had the motorcycle-mower shop in Warrnambool when I was young and they sponsored me in my junior years of competition and it's something I've never forgotten. The strange thing is I took over the ownership of the business in August 2021 which Gary and Wendy originally set up on Raglan Parade. We've got eight staff at Wood Motorcycles and Mowers and offer a great range of motor cycles and mowers plus power equipment.