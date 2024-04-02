Under the Auld Pump: Motocross enthusiast revved up for two-day event

Hamilton-born and now Warrnambool business owner Steven Wood is well-known in the local motocross scene. From being part of the Glenmore committee to his involvement with the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club, Wood has a tremendous passion for the sport. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week.
STEVEN WOOD
AT A GLANCE
Born in Hamilton on July 10, 1980.
Wife: Stacy. Children: Blake and Levi.
Parents: Jim (passed away) and Val. Siblings: Tony, Darren and Michelle.
Education: West Warrnambool Primary School before going to Warrnambool College.
Sporting highlight: Watching my boys Blake and Levi doing their sports and me competing in the 2018 Finke Desert Race in Alice Springs.
Steven, you've been heavily involved with motocross for many years. One of the hats you wear in the sport is you're on the committee at Glenmore. The two-day event was abandoned on the long weekend in March but will be staged again on April 27 and 28. How are things progressing going into the event?
We're very happy with all the planning leading into the April 27 and 28 event. We were forced to abandon our March event because of the extremely hot weather. It was disappointing we had to abandon that meeting as there had been a lot of hard work go on behind the scenes to make sure it would be a success but the weather was just too hot.
The strange thing about it all is we had plenty of rain for the 2023 Labour Day weekend event and this year we had heat wave conditions for three days at the same time of the year. We had to find new dates after the 2024 event was abandoned that suited. There are numerous other motocross and off-road competitions on over the next period of time and we had to find dates that suited a wide cross-section of people. Firstly, we're extremely lucky that the owners of the Glenmore property at Grassmere were there to support us with the April 27 and 28 dates. They have been really generous on so many fronts and then we had to take into mind we would have people coming from various parts of Victoria and interstate for the event. It's taken a bit of managing but it's all coming together. We are very lucky to have a great committee there to make sure things come together and a wonderful group of sponsors. We receive great support from the Grassmere community for the weekend and the event is a wonderful charity fundraiser for the Grassmere Primary School.
How many competitors are you expecting take part in the April 27 and 28 weekend?
This is the third year for Glenmore. We had 400 competitors last year and we're expecting more this year. Glenmore has an enormous following on the off-road calendar even though this is only our third year and I'm confident it'll continue to grow. This year we have various competitions for the competitors including a hill climb, vintage enduro, prologue, top ten shootout and junior events on the Saturday while on the Sunday we have a four hour enduro plus juniors again. It's going to be a huge weekend as we've got camping sites available plus catering for the Saturday and Sunday.
Steven, how did you get involved in motocross?
That's a funny story, I reckon I would have been seven-years-old when I started competing. My elder siblings took part in motocross competitions and my mum Val encouraged me to take up the sport. I can vividly remember travelling all over the state and interstate for motorcross racing. I think it's just something that gets into your blood and you can't get it out. There's a real adrenaline rush of blood when you get out there riding the motorcycles. I'll never forget my first motor bike was a Honda Z50 and I've just kept on updating them over the years. My dad Jim was a former president of the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club and both my parents are life members of the club. I've found getting out there on the motorcycles is a great relief from the everyday pressures of life. I've also got to mention Gary and Wendy Roe. They had the motorcycle-mower shop in Warrnambool when I was young and they sponsored me in my junior years of competition and it's something I've never forgotten. The strange thing is I took over the ownership of the business in August 2021 which Gary and Wendy originally set up on Raglan Parade. We've got eight staff at Wood Motorcycles and Mowers and offer a great range of motor cycles and mowers plus power equipment.
Apart from being on the committee at Glenmore have you held any positions with the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club?
I had been on the committee and been vice-president of the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club previously but due to work commitments at Wood Motorcycle and Mowers I've stood away from official roles. The club has done a remarkable job with its facilities out at Lake Gillear. Lots of people have put in a power of work to ensure the Warrnambool Motor Cycle Club thrives and it's that hard work that has seen the club grow over the years. It's incredible to see where the club has come from since it was first formed in 1935 with just 25 members.
Where did you work before setting up Wood Motorcycles and Mowers?
I worked for SWI Engineering for a few years as a welder before working for Allansford Engineering and then I went out to Koroit and worked in different jobs at the old Murray Goulburn factory. I was there for 18 years and loved my time working there but in the end the chance came up to set up Wood Motorcycles and Mowers. It was just too good of an opportunity to work in a business which I love and have a real passion for.
Are your children Blake and Levi showing an interest in motocross sports?
Levi is showing a keen interest while Blake is heading down the football and basketball path which is also great. Blake played for South Warrnambool when they won the footy flag in the under 14s last year. My wife Stacy, who does an amazing jobs on so many fronts, and I encourage our kids to take part in sport.
