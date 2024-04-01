Inside Racing: Wangoom Handicap in Warrnambool trainer's sights

PATRICK Ryan is chasing a start in Warrnambool's Wangoom Handicap with Niccolite after she won a restricted race at her home track last week.
Niccolite, having her first start for Ryan, got up to beat Tequila Storm in the 1000-metre race.
The Warrnambool-based trainer said Niccolite needed to win another race to secure a start in the time-honoured sprint race at the three-day Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
"I would love for Niccolite to get a start in the Wangoom," Ryan said. "I reckon one more win and she'll gain a start in the Wangoom.
"She would come in on the minimum weight and be mighty competitive. The other advantage Niccolite has over many of her rivals is she loves wet tracks and I think we're due for rain before the carnival.
"Grahame Begg used to train Niccolite for my good mate Rob Salter but they thought a change in environment may help the mare. It's done wonders as she's won one from one for me. "
Ryan, who won the 2008 Warrnambool Cup with Video Star, said his handy stayer Ferago was on-track for a Warrnambool Cup start following his fourth-placing in the Mount Gambier Cup this month.
WARRNAMBOOL trainers Aaron Purcell and Symon Wilde shared training honours at Stawell on Sunday, March 31.
Both had doubles on the eight-race program. Purcell won with Stylish Enuff and Wilewink while Wilde was succcessful with Star Of Testymony and Ice Symphony.
Purcell said despite Wilewink winning a restricted flat race over 2700 metres, the New Zealand-bred stayer was destined for a jumps career.
"He'll run in a maiden hurdle at the upcoming Warrnambool May Carnival. Wilewink has schooled up well over the jumps. We purchased him with jumps races in mind and we're hopeful he'll measure up to them."
Stylish Enuff scored back-to-back victories, winning a benchmark 64, with apprentice jockey Tayla Childs in the saddle.
"We were confident Stylish Enuff was in for a good campaign after he trialled up well for this preparation," Purcell said.
"Stylish Enuff has won two of his three runs in this campaign and Tayla's ridden him in his past two wins.
"I think she's a very underrated jockey. We've got no big plans for Stylish Enuff, we'll just take him through his grades slowly."
Stylish Enuff took his record to six wins from 28 starts with Sunday's victory. The six-year-old has won more than $155,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
TRAINER Jane Baker has her fingers crossed Turbo Toronado at Warracknabeal on Saturday, March 30 is not a flash in the pan.
Turbo Toronado was having his fifth start for the Warrnambool-based trainer when he defeated Atahu to win the 1000-metre contest.
Baker revealed she had purchased Turbo Toronado for $3500 in an online auction.
"It's just taken us a bit of time to work things out with Turbo Toronado," she said.
"The horse came to us in great order from the Hayes' stable. I worked out he had a couple of issues with his back and it looks like we've got on top of those issues.
"He's a lovely type of horse. I originally thought we might get him out to 1600 metres but I'm starting to think he's going to be better suited to sprint distances.
"I've got to mention Makayla Lowther. She's done a power of work with Turbo Toronado since the horse came into our stables and without that great work I'm sure we wouldn't have won Saturday's restricted race."
Baker said Turbo Toronado might have his next run at Ararat on April 13.
JOCKEY Blaike McDougall was suspended for 14 meetings after being found guilty of a careless riding charge at Yarra Glen on Friday.
Stewards said McDougall allowed Apres La Mer to shift out near the 300-metre mark when insufficiently clear of In Her Stride. McDougall starts his suspension on April 8 and it ends April 19.
Stewards took into account the riding manners of In Her Stride and McDougall's riding record before handing in down the penalty. They deemed the incident in the high range.
EVERY year communities across Australia welcome the Melbourne Cup trophy on its journey, bringing enormous pleasure to residents, businesses and groups who engage with the Australian culture icon in the months and weeks leading up to the race that stops a nation.
Since 2003, the three-handled cup has travelled locally and internationally, visiting more than 640 destinations and travelling millions of kilometres - the equivalent of 25 times around the earth.
With more than 640 destinations visited to date, the tour has demonstrated its power to unit communities and raise much-needed funds for local initiatives. It represents more than just a sporting event, it's a catalyst for positive change and collective celebration.
Community groups, sporting clubs, schools, businesses, charities and hospitals are encouraged to submit their application to host a stage of the Melbourne Cup Tour in 2024 - and a chance to win $50,000 for a charity of their own choice through the national sweep.
Applications close Wednesday, April 17.
NINE horses sold for $100,000 or more at the Inglis Digital March (late) Sale. Piccadillies, Armed Forces, I Say Hello ($225,000), Montoya's Secret ($195,000), Okita Soushi ($185,000), Northern Eyes ($155,000), Introducing ($130,000), Cattrall ($125,000) and Dyslexic ($125,000). The top lot sold was Armed Forces who made $275,000 and was purchased by Asian Bloodstock's Marie Yoshida.
The galloper will continue his career in Hong Kong.
The Inglis Digital April early sale runs from April 5 to 10.
STRAWBERRY ROCK: Lightly-raced stayer who ran on strongly to run second on Saturday. He should be hard to beat in similar company next time.
BELLE ET RICHE: Might have been a shade unlucky at Flemington. She hit the line in good style and can be followed with confidence next time she supports silks.
HEDGED: Caught the eye with a nice effort at Flemington. He appears to have about average ability and will be back in the winners stall soon.
GALERON: Resumed with an honest performance to run second on Saturday. He's got good second-up form so he should be hard to beat next time.
STAR OF TAVISTOCK: Amazing effort to run second in a 2700-metre race on Sunday.
He appeared under pressure mid-race before coming home powerfully. Star Of Tavistock had won his two prior runs. He looks to have a bright future as a stayer.
