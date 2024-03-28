Volunteer making a difference, one tin rattle at a time

Warrnambool's Kate McCosh is what the Good Friday Appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital is all about.
She's been volunteering to collect donations at the Raglan Parade-Banyan Street intersection for 25 years.
The collection crew is a huge part of the Warrnambool Good Friday appeal effort, many having volunteered for years and having their favourite spots.
Ms McCosh, a Merrivale Primary School teacher, said on Friday morning, March 29, people had been generous.
"It's going very well to start, we hope Warrnambool comes out and digs deep," she said.
"I've been involved since I was a little kid, so about 25 years.
"There's been a lot of generous people so far this morning, lots of cash notes and 50 cent pieces."
Ms McCosh, 32, and her Mum Carol annually volunteer to collect for the Good Friday appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital.
"I have my own kids now, but as a young person I thought I'm not sick and it's a chance to help out those who are ill," she said.
"It's something simple to do ... I really like it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.