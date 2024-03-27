The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Offender jailed for six months after again breaching IVO

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 28 2024 - 8:42am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender jailed for six months after again breaching IVO
Offender jailed for six months after again breaching IVO

A Hamilton man, 28, has been told to take stock of his life after being jailed for another six months following breaches of a court order protecting his now ex-partner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.