Warrnambool Community Garden wins national award

The team at the Warrnambool Community Garden is celebrating a national title, and dedicating it to a local Indigenous elder.
At the Australian Community Gardens awards for 2023, Warrnambool received the Bush Tucker Garden Award.
The recognition is a reward for work started in 2016.
It was then the community garden team first established bush food and native plants.
The bush tucker garden is used as a classroom on Indigenous plants for visitors, while local chefs source the food for their dishes.
Local elder Rob Lowe Senior added his touch to the garden, designing and refinishing the garden's reflection seat.
The announcement of Warrnambool's win in the Bush Tucker Garden category was made by high-profile television presenter Costa Georgiadis.
"Our collaboration with Rob Lowe Senior has been instrumental in educating our community on the deep history and significance of our site," Ms Mathew said.
"We'd like to dedicate this award to Rob for his service to the garden and the community more broadly.
"Our garden is a significant area for First Nations people.
"Over the years, the garden has worked closely with local Elders to create this peaceful place of reflection."
