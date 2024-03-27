Man already on corrections order caught with more throwing axes

A Hamilton district man already on a community corrections order for possessing weapons has been caught with a range of edged implements.
Steven Leonard Constantine, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court to being a prohibited person possessing weapons on Wednesday, March 27.
His charges included possessing imitation firearms, six counts of possessing prohibited weapons and being a prohibited person possessing weapons.
Police told the court that at 9.45am on January 5 this year officers executed a warrant Constantine's address.
In his study officers found two gel blasters, box containing various gel blaster parts, a gel blaster pistol with a slide, a gel blaster barrel casing and grip behind a false plaster wall in his bedroom.
On a bedside table was a butterfly knife, an extendable baton, a sword, nine throwing knives, two flick knives and eight throwing axes.
Constantine told police he had always had an interest in weapons after serving in the armed forces.
A lawyer said his client, aged in his 30s, was getting his life back on track and there was a positive report from his case manager in relation to a current CCO, which was also imposed for weapons offences.
There was also a medical report tendered to the court relating to Constantine's issues and the lawyer said his client had previously self-medicated with methamphetamine but he was now drug free.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was a serious aggravated feature of the case that Constantine was already on a CCO for similar offending.
He rejected a sentencing submission that a fine was within range for the new offending, adding Constantine had also been prosecuted in 2016 for the same offences.
The court heard there were at least eight knives seized and what the magistrate described as a "frightening looking imitation firearm".
The lawyer claimed that Constantine had the weapons but they were not for nefarious or criminal purposes.
He said the current CCO was working, but his client rehabilitation was in its infancy.
The magistrate told Constantine had been around the block, knew what happened in court in relation to weapons charges and he was currently on a CCO for the same offending.
"That is seriously aggravating, as I'm sure you know," Mr Lethbridge said.
Constantine claimed that the weapons were all in a lockbox and he was in the process of getting rid of them.
The magistrate said that Constantine got the benefit of the doubt as the weapons were not at hand for use in public.
He said these sorts of weapons were dangerous and people had been used and killed with such weapons.
"This has to stop," Mr Lethbridge said.
Constantine was placed on a further CCO and ordered to do an additional 120 hours of unpaid community work.
The magistrate warned that if Constantine was caught with weapons in future then he could expect to be jailed.
