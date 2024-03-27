Burglar broke into vulnerable, isolated properties and stole cash, guns

A burglar broke into vulnerable and isolated south-west properties, stealing cash and guns and causing "significant violation" to a victim's "safe space".
Jason Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty in Melbourne County Court on March 27, 2024, to burglaries and thefts in Noorat, Mortlake and Geelong during 2021 and 2022.
The Warrnambool man drove 53 kilometres in a distinctive white Subaru Tribeca to the Mount Noorat Hotel on November 26, 2021, the court heard.
He forced his way inside through a kitchen window, setting off CCTV cameras shortly before 5am.
The man was seen wearing gloves and a hooded jumper, which obscured his face.
Owners of the hotel were automatically notified of movement inside the hotel and a publican rushed to the scene after observing someone inside.
Upon arrival he noticed two people leaving in the white Subaru which he followed but soon lost sight of them.
The publican returned to find two fly wire screens on the ground, a glass door smashed and cash and alcohol stolen.
He later found the model of car online which led police to check the VicRoads database and find a Subaru Tribeca was registered in Ryan's name.
The vehicle also had the same two letters the victim observed on the car's registration although the rest of the plate was obscured.
Ryan attended a Mortlake property five days later with a female co-accused and was captured on CCTV jumping over a fence and entering a rear shed about 11.30pm.
He remained inside the shed for 90 minutes and could be seen wearing a jumper with a large Nike brand tick, which was later found at his Gleeson Road home in Warrnambool.
In the early hours of December 1 Ryan and the woman were seen leaving and returning to the shed where they carried a gun safe to their car.
The safe contained a 12 gauge shotgun and two air rifles.
When the boot could not be closed Ryan was captured sitting in the rear, holding the safe as the car drove away.
The court heard call charge records pinged Ryan's phone to towers at the scenes of the crimes.
He was arrested on January 4, 2022, charged with burglary and theft and subsequently released on bail.
Then on November 12 that year Ryan and a male co-accused broke into a property in Newton's Retreat Road, in Geelong, at 1.50am and stole a 12 gauge shotgun, an El Gamo air rifle, tools and motorcycle equipment.
They left in the white Subaru and drove to a strip of shops in North Geelong where they forced entry into two businesses - Australia Post and Shine Dental.
They stole a large amount of stock items and caused damage inside.
Some of the stolen items were later located during a police raid at the co-accused's home.
A firearm stolen from Newton was found inside a car parked in Corio in August 2023.
In an impact statement one victim said the offending caused "significant violation to our safe space".
The court heard Ryan, who has a significant criminal history involving burglaries and thefts, had spent 671 days in pre-sentence detention.
His lawyer told the court he experienced a troubled upbringing, had served a number of stints in jail and was at risk of being institutionalised.
Judge Pardeep Tiwana said burglaries committed in isolated areas instilled "a lot of fear and terror in the occupants who wake up knowing their property has been entered".
He said it was clear the planning was pre-meditated and targeted vulnerable people.
"As the Court of Appeal has said stealing firearms contributes to the illegitimate flow of firearms into the community which can in turn facilitate serious criminal activity," he said.
Ryan will be sentenced at a later date.
