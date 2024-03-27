The Standard
Multi-million dollar injection helps to fuel hydrogen transition idea

JG
By Jessica Greenan
March 27 2024 - 11:11am
The team of engineers at the Lochard Energy plant near Port Campbell. A feasibility study is looking into whether parts of Lochard's facilities could be re-purposed to store hydrogen.
A $6.3 million feasibility study is looking into whether facilities including Iona in Port Campbell could transition away from natural gas to storing green hydrogen.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

