Priceless Warrnambool cricket history discovered

A gold nugget has been unearthed in the quest to tell the history of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association (WDCA).
A book created and kept by Warrnambool business and sporting legend Cyril De Grandi is in the hands of the WDCA committee.
The De Grandi family has loaned the book to the committee who are complying a history of the WDCA.
WDCA committee member Anne-Maree Huglin said the first entry in Mr De Grandi's book dates back to 1935.
The last entry is over three decades later in 1969.
The book includes newspaper clippings, written entries and photographs from every game of cricket Mr De Grandi played. It also includes his pursuits in other sports such as football and golf.
One of the most interesting entries in the book is from 1945, where Mr De Grandi notes the start of World War Two. He then records the scores of the cricket games he played while in camp as part of his army service.
"It is an amazing book, we are so lucky to have access to it," Ms Huglin said.
"To have such a personal record over such a long period is priceless.
"Cyril was such an important person in Warrnambool's history and this book tells his life story through his sport."
Ms Huglin is encouraging anyone else with WDCA memorabilia to contact the association.
She said any historical items could be copied and returned to the owners.
Mr De Grandi's standing in Warrnambool sporting life extends off the field, with his family owning one of the town's most iconic businesses for more than a century.
Mr De Grandi's grandfather founded De Grandi's sports store in 1897, with Mr De Grandi the head operator from the 1960s.
Mr Grandi passed away in 2023, aged 90.
