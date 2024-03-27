New store ready to take over iconic Warrnamboool site

A new store is set to open in an iconic Warrnambool location.
Robertsons Furniture will open its doors for the first day of trade on Easter Saturday.
The shop is in the former site of Photo Express, on the Liebig and Koroit streets corner.
Robertsons Furniture is a family-owned business in Horsham that has built its reputation over three decades of trading.
The stars aligned for an expansion into Warrnambool, with the store location becoming vacant and the perfect staff member to take control.
Manager for the Warrnambool store is Shona Bell-Creasey, originally from Mortlake, and having worked at Robertsons in Horsham for 17 years.
Her return back to her home region has created the perfect storm, one which has Ms Bell-Creasey excited about what lays ahead.
"To have this shop location come up was just too good an opportunity to pass," she said.
"We have window frontage to Koroit and Liebig streets.
"We think Robertsons will have a real point of difference, we have our own unique style."
Ms Bell-Creasey said furniture - mainly lounges - and homewares would be the main items stocked.
She described the store's range as reaching from rustic to contemporary, and all in between.
While the store may seem small on the outside, Ms Bell-Creasey assured customers it was in fact very spacious.
"When we looked at it we thought it might be a bit tight for too much stock," she said.
"But once we opened it up and started bringing stuff in, we soon realised it was a really big space.
"We had to do some more trips back and forward with stock from Horsham than we had anticipated."
Robertsons Furniture will open its Warrnambool store on Easter Saturday, March 30, at 10am.
