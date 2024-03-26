Warning met with scrutiny as plantation frustrations come to a head

A warning is being issued against "activism" getting in the way of fulfilling domestic demand for timber but one south-west councillor says the wood is actually going overseas.
The warning came from Rod Bright & Associates director Anthony Bright who appeared on behalf of the client Midway at Corangamite Shire Council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 26.
Midway has been managing a $200 million land acquisition program which has purchased about 14 properties across the shire, totalling 1700 hectares of land, for use as timber plantations.
Councillors on Tuesday were considering Midway's proposed two-lot subdivision at 1361 Cooriemungle Road which would excise an existing dwelling from the rest of farmland which was already being prepared for a 70-hectare bluegum farm.
Two public objections to the proposal were submitted citing a range of concerns including land use change, while planning officers had advised councillors to refuse the proposal based on concerns it would create a rural-residential lot on productive agricultural land.
Those concerns were best summarised by coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels.
"We are at a key stage as a council in considering the future of agriculture in the shire, which is the largest generator of economic output, jobs and food - by far," he said.
"We need to seriously look at how (we can) protect our productive carbon-efficient farms and farming businesses, not disintegrate them with 1000 gradual cuts."
But speaking at the meeting, Mr Bright warned against the move.
"We can be well-intentioned and try and save forests and try and save farmland but we need to be careful this activism doesn't result in adverse unintended consequences," he said.
"... Our client Midway is one of Australia's leading wood fibre processors and exporters, they've recently committed to investing in greenfill forest plantation land in the Geelong catchment which will help reduce their business volatility.
"... Nearly 90 per cent of Australia's timber comes from plantations, but next to no tree farms have been planted since 2010. The total plantation area is actually in decline.
"The government modelling suggests at least 400,000 hectares across Australia of new plantations is needed over the next decade."
But south-central ward councillor Jo Beard said that messaging was vastly different at a recent forestry and planning meeting in Simpson.
"Midway actually got a chance to present to us, it was pretty evident their hardwood is specifically going for export to China and Japan," she said.
"I understand there was a reason for you to acknowledge domestically in Australia - we're struggling to keep up with demand for wood, but that's softwood, particularly for building.
"I do challenge that it's difficult to make a decision to support the likes of these hardwood foresters like Midway when that stuff isn't even grown to support our country."
While Mr Bright had shown each of the councillors photos of a dwelling which had fallen into disrepair after the council previously denied a similar proposal, warning the same would happen if the current proposal was refused, Cr Ruth Gstrein had a suggestion.
"I would hope that the applicants could look at providing this dwelling as key worker housing, if not for their own operations, then for another local farmer," she said.
"They don't need to just deteriorate, they can be leased out."
The councillors unanimously voted against the proposal.
