The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'A bit surprised': Hero dad Brad McCosh receives bravery award

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 26 2024 - 10:05pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Brad McCosh, pictured in 2023, with his daughters Lottie, Nellie and Evie. Picture: Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's Brad McCosh, pictured in 2023, with his daughters Lottie, Nellie and Evie. Picture: Anthony Brady

When Warrnambool's Brad McCosh went to Logans Beach with his wife Hayley he never expected he'd be rushing into the water to save a man that was stuck in a rip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.