'A bit surprised': Hero dad Brad McCosh receives bravery award

When Warrnambool's Brad McCosh went to Logans Beach with his wife Hayley he never expected he'd be rushing into the water to save a man that was stuck in a rip.
Five years later he was even more surprised when he found out he was the recipient of a 2024 national bravery award.
Mr McCosh was commended for brave conduct for his actions rescuing the swimmer on March 4, 2019.
The award was announced by the Governor-General of Australia David Hurley on March 26, 2024.
Mr McCosh said he and Hayley had been for a swim at Warrnambool's main beach and were about to head home when they heard cries for help.
They heard a lady screaming down at The Flume and pointing at the water, where they soon realised her partner was.
"He was waving and yelling out too," Mr McCosh told The Standard
He said he ran about 400 metres down the beach to where they were while his wife went to the surf club to ask for help and a woman called triple zero.
Mr McCosh ran into the water and swam to the male who was going under the water.
The man was thrashing about and in a distressed state.
Mr McCosh said the man couldn't stand up so he placed him on his back and told him to stay calm.
When he reached an area where he could touch the ground he dragged the struggling swimmer out of the water and onto the beach.
"Once we got him back to shore he seemed OK but emergency services came and checked him over," he said.
Mr McCosh said he didn't hesitate to run in.
"When I saw someone was in trouble I didn't really think about it I just jumped in and helped him," he said.
He said he was "a bit surprised" when he received an email about six months ago informing him he was being considered for an award.
"Then I found out about a month ago," he said.
"I definitely didn't expect that. You don't do it for the award."
Mr McCosh said he thought about the rescue every time he returned to the beach and always made sure the conditions weren't too rough for his daughters Evie, 16, Lottie, 14, and Nellie, 12.
Also recognised for their bravery were Laang's Kylie Fowler and Matthew Brunton, of Geelong, who attempted to rescue a driver trapped inside a burning car near Allansford on January 31, 2020.
Ms Fowler was was a passenger in a vehicle driving in heavy rain when she came across the single-car crash about 10.20pm.
The impact of the crash had broken a power pole in half and live wires on top of the vehicle caused it to catch fire.
She exited her vehicle and ran towards the impacted car, attempting to free the unconscious driver, but the door was jammed.
Mr Brunton was driving a bus when he came across the crash at the same time.
He attempted to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
Other witnesses called out to Ms Fowler to get away as the fire was on the petrol side of the car and could soon explode.
The live wires sparked, and the fire spread and increased in size.
Sadly, the vehicle and the driver were engulfed in flames.
Emergency services arrived soon after and took control of the scene.
The Governor-General congratulated the recipients.
"Confronted with danger, each chose to help someone. Their bravery is commendable and their selflessness is inspirational," he said.
"In a moment of peril, each of the people we are recognising today decided to come to the aid of someone else - some, someone they knew, others a total stranger."
