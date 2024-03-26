Police after information on wanted man Lucas Harradine

Police are seeking information from the public to assist in the arrest of wanted Warrnambool district man Lucas Harradine.
The 36-year-old, who is known to frequent Warrnambool, Framlingham and Port Fairy, is wanted in relation to a series of burglaries and home invasions across the south-west.
Mr Harradine was seen in central Warrnambool just before 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 25, 2024.
Warrnambool and district police have been conducting an extensive operation to try and arrest the wanted man.
That led to more than a dozen officers attending at a Princetown property on Monday night.
They were unsuccessful in their attempts to arrest Mr Harradine.
Images of an allegedly stolen Nissan Navara (registration 1VQ4ZT) and Mr Harradine have been released by Victoria Police to assist in identifying and locating him.
He is believed to be travelling in the vehicle.
Anyone with information about Mr Harradine's whereabouts is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
