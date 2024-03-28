This coastal home is a true masterpiece

Indulge in the height of absolute brilliance, with this prestigious five bedroom residence that was craftsman built and architecturally designed about 10 years ago to achieve the ultimate living experience.
Set on 1.57 acres, selling agent Penny Adamson describes it as a secluded allotment, with a lovely green hedge boundary.
"It's close to the Hopkins River, which is a lovely fishing destination, and picturesque walking paths and tracks that run along the foreshore," she says.
Coastal and Southern Ocean views are framed from the living areas and enviable main bedroom. Meticulously designed with a clever mix of timber, render, glass and Western Australian limestone, these eye-catching finishes create a style and flair evident throughout the home.
A formal entrance leads to an expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living zone, with striking blackbutt flooring, a welcoming two-way fireplace, and glass expanses framing the garden and ocean views.
The kitchen is a standout, comprising a clever mix of blackbutt timber, Caesarstone, glass and European appliances to create a spacious and enviable finish.
An expansive walk-in pantry adds to the other well-designed storage systems, and flows to a well-styled laundry and purpose-built storeroom.
A second living area has a feature staircase leading to a third mezzanine space, framed with glass and opening to deck which enjoys more Southern Ocean brilliance.
Glass sliders from both living areas flow to a huge north-facing and sheltered deck, which leads to an undercover tiled area and the home's exquisite indoor heated pool, with a private ensuite and service room.
The bedrooms are well-designed, with substantial built-in robes, lush carpet and feature windows. The main bedroom is another wonderful feature of the home, enjoying ocean views and a delightful ensuite with a freestanding spa bath, walk-in double shower and double vanity.
A purpose-built study with external access creates a very enviable and spacious home office, with desks for at least two people and undercover parking area for clients.
Two sheds are discretely positioned at the rear of the property behind the hedging, so as not to impact the house.
Two solar systems ensure cost effective living, with 40 panels and two inverters achieving two 6kw systems.
