Man who 'terrorised' victims placed on good behaviour bond

A Warrnambool man who terrorised victims in Melbourne during frightening incidents has been sentenced about six years after the offending.
Ron Warrangal Kerr-Clark, 27, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, March 25.
He was not convicted, placed on a two-year good behaviour bond and banned from driving for 20 months.
The court was told that in September 2017, Kerr was driving an unregistered Holden Commodore in suburban Melbourne when he lost control and crashed into a parked car, spinning it 90 degrees.
Both vehicles received extensive damage and a Nissan Navara was an insurance write-off.
Kerr was injured and hobbled off.
Police later came across Kerr, identified him as the driver and he tested positive for cannabis and alcohol.
The unlicensed driver later recorded an alcohol reading of .149 in a blood sample at hospital.
Kerr later told police he had been drinking bourbon and blacked out.
About the same time he was also involved in terrifying offending involving two of his cousins.
That day Kerr had been with his cousins at their father's funeral.
About 10pm they were on public transport after drinking alcohol, were aggressive and picking fights with other travellers.
They also went to the Cross Keys Hotel in Pascoe Vale where they tangled with people at the rear of the hotel.
One of the group grabbed a woman by the hair, pushed her and Kerr and his cousins were described as being armed with metal garden stakes.
They removed keys from a car and threatened to kill and stab people.
The victims ran off, one locking themselves in a car to try and avoid the trio.
About 11pm in Napier Street the trio were involved in starting a fight with other men and drivers had to take evasive action to avoid fighting men.
Police attended and deployed OC spray.
The trio were arrested and told police they had been at a barbecue after the funeral and been drinking alcohol.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the trio had been involved in outrageous behaviour, it was "mind boggling" and the cousins had disrespected the memory of their father.
He said the cousins and Kerr had brought a great deal of shame to their family, but he noted the offending was more than six years ago and Kerr had been involved in significant rehabilitation.
The magistrate said Kerr had been involved in terrifying people and if he had come to court at the time he would probably have been jailed.
Mr Lethbridge said it appeared the penny had dropped and there had been no further offending.
He said Aboriginal people were overrepresented in prison and at 27 years old Kerr now had a chance to be a mature voice in his community.
