Air support called as fire on train line interrupts Warrnambool service

Warrnambool train services were disrupted after a sleeper caught fire near Swan Marsh on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
A CFA spokesman said the fire was spotted by the driver when the train went over it on the tracks about 1.11pm.
Only one sleeper was on fire when fire crews were alerted but CFA crews from Stoneyford and Pomberneit that were dispatched but the location was inaccessible to ground crews.
"They called on air support and we had two helicopters from Ballarat airfield respond to put the fire out," he said.
The fire was extinguished about about 1.45pm.
The fire was contained to the one sleeper.
The spokesman said that if the wind had got up or embers blown it could have spread further.
"It did have the potential to go somewhere," he said.
"Trains were stopped as a precaution."
The spokesman said the CFA had cleared the track and had now reopened the line.
