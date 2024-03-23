'Very competitive': Four homes sell in weekend auctions

Four homes sold under the auction hammer at the weekend with bidding for one property in central Warrnambool hotly contested.
A three-bedroom, two bathroom home in the highly sought-after location of Canterbury Road sold under the hammer for $936,000.
Ray White Warrnambool sales associate Kirralie Lumsden said the seven-year-old property sold to a local couple who were downsizing.
Five bidders battled it out, with the final price above the expected price range of $830,000 to $910,000.
A crowd of neighbours turned out to watch the auction, and agent Harry Ponting said the bidding was "very competitive" for the "premium property".
There were only single bidders at their other three auctions.
A four-bedroom home in Beamish Street sold for $490,000, a three-bedroom home in Parkinson Street sold for $467,000 and a four-bedroom home on five acres at Crossley sold for $755,000.
While buyers were spared another interest rate rise this week, Mr Ponting said there was talk that a cut could come as soon as May.
