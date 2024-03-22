The Standard
Students rush to save swimmers struggling in rip at city beach

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
March 22 2024 - 3:02pm
Warrnambool College teacher Stephen Hall with students Foteini Agrafioti, Irish Beckel, Jerry Dixon, Bonny Albert and Zoe Graham, who saved struggling swimmers at the city's main beach. Picture by Athony Brady
A group of Warrnambool College students say they had no hesitation rushing to save the lives of swimmers struggling in a rip at the city's main beach.

