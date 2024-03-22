Trainer pleased with consistent galloper ahead of Valley race

CONSISTENT galloper Is It Me gets a chance to add another metropolitan victory to his record in a $130,000 restricted race over 1200 metres at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Is It Me, who won at Caulfield in December before running second at Flemington in January, has pleased his Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman in the lead-up to Saturday's 1200-metre contest.
"We gave him a freshen up following his second placing at Flemington," Bowman told The Standard.
"Is It Me had two weeks in the paddock after Flemington and it really freshened him up. He's had a couple of track gallops at Warrnambool in the last few weeks to have him ready for Saturday's race.
"We may give him one or two runs this time in work before tipping him out for a break. It's in the back of my mind we may set him for a few races over the spring carnival in Melbourne.
"We've always had a good opinion of Is It Me. We just haven't wanted to push him. I think being patient with Is It Me will be beneficial for him in the future."
Bowman also accepted with Fortunate Kiss in a $130,000 benchmark race on the big Valley program but he may scratch the mare after she drew a wide barrier at the 1500-metre start.
"Barrier 13 is not ideal for Fortunate Kiss from the 1500-metre start," he said.
"I'm weighing up a few various options and one of those is to run her in a similar type of race at Flemington next Saturday."
Bowman booked talented jockey Michael Dee to ride Is It Me and Fortunate Kiss.
