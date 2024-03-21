Town with no pub set to get wish granted by young couple

A small south-west town desperate to have its pub reopen will get its wish.
The Yambuk Inn has been purchased by a couple who plan to revamp it before opening the doors to the community.
Stockdale and Leggo Port Fairy agent Sarah McCorkell confirmed the hotel, which had been listed for $550,000, had been sold.
"They are aspiring to restore the building to operate as a family friendly traditional pub, including a public bar area, bar meals, a separate dining area and entertainment/play area for children, as they feel it is what the community would most benefit from," Mrs McCorkell said.
She said the couple wasn't sure when the doors would reopen.
"Given they have a young family and still working themselves, time frame is a difficult thing to foresee as there is substantial planning and subsequent works to be conducted given it is a heritage listed building," Mrs McCorkell said.
"But as things progress in the coming months they will have a clearer picture on how the restoration will progress."
A number of Yambuk and district residents took to Facebook to express their disappointment the hotel was closed recently.
"I would love to see this pub bought back to life and turned into something like Woolsthorpe pub (family friendly) as there's nothing in Port Fairy where kids can play. Hopefully the new owners can get it restored and reopened," one person wrote.
Another person said the pub was the lifeblood and community meeting place of any town the size of Yambuk.
