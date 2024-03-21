Warrnambool nurses and midwives push hard for EBA

Warrnambool midwives and nurses gathered on Thursday March 21 to engage in a statewide discussion regarding a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA).
The meeting took place at the Matilda Room at the Warrnambool Racing Club, with the venue dialling into Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) headquarters in Melbourne.
Warrnambool was one of seven satellite venues on the call, with Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Mildura, Shepparton and Traralgon the others.
More than 60 nurses attended the Warrnambool gathering.
The ANMF is negotiating the EBA with the Victorian Department of Health.
The current 2020-24 enterprise agreement, which impacts 60,000 ANMF public sector members, expires on April 30.
The negotiations are focusing on retaining the growing good working conditions, and ensuring fair and reasonable rostering.
Gender equity, cost of living, staff retention and increasing permanent employment are also listed as key issues.
