Health services a key factor in Closing the Gap

Closing the Gap celebrations in Framlingham have attracted a star performer and an eager community.
Singer-songwriter Kutcha Edwards was a special guest at the day, which was held on Thursday, March 21, 2024.
Edwards said he was happy to take up the invitation from the local Indigenous community.
While he is originally from Balranald, New South Wales, Edwards has family ties to the south-west, with his Auntie Mary Edwards marrying into the Clark family.
"I do feel very connected to this place through Auntie Mary," Edwards said.
"And when I am asked by my family and my people can I come to them, I will always be there.
"The community can't call on Archie (Roach) for things like this anymore, so it's up to me to answer the call when needed."
Archie Roach, who passed away in June 2022, was a friend and colleague of Edwards, with the pair part of the bill of the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March 2022.
On Thursday, Edwards performed as part of the Closing the Gap celebrations, with the day also featuring a community walk through Framlingham.
Kirrae Health service providers were invited to set up sites on the day, with many taking up the offer.
Kirrae Health Services Inc. health promotion coordinator and Quit smoking advisor Thalia Robertson-Wilson said the day was a great success.
"The Closing the Gap initiative has been building over the last few years and this is certainly the biggest day we have had," Ms Robertson-Wilson said.
"The day is all promoting the health services we have available, it is a real showcase.
"It is about engaging with the community and making them comfortable with the services we have.
"We are all about preventative health services rather than being crisis driven."
Kirrae Health Services Inc. CEO Nonnie Harradine has been part of local Closing the Gap days since its inception in 2007.
"I love this day, it is very important for our clients," she said.
"It is about people not being intimidated when they access our services and it is fantastic we can have it here on country."
