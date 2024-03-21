The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Just by chance': Mum takes to catwalk for Melbourne Fashion Week

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 21 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Scott got the chance to model during Melbourne Fashion Week. Picture by Sean McKenna
Stephanie Scott got the chance to model during Melbourne Fashion Week. Picture by Sean McKenna

Allansford's Stephanie Scott says she never thought she would be modelling on a catwalk at Melbourne Fashion Week as a mum of three in her 30s.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.