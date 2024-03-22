Truly the ultimate entertainer's delight

If you want the best views, you build on one of the highest points you can find.
And that's exactly what has been done at this address. But they didn't just build any old thing. What's been constructed here is truly magnificent in its own right; the view is just an outstanding bonus.
"This home is a remarkable property that combines breathtaking views, spacious living areas, and luxurious amenities," said agent Josh Bermingham.
"It is an ideal home for those seeking a tranquil and sophisticated lifestyle in Warrnambool."
The view we keep mentioning is a sweeping panorama over the river and the ocean, and some interesting features of land mass in between.
The home has been built over multiple levels, and there's more than one building.
Nearest the driveway entrance is a separate double garage with a pool room on top, offering one of many places to hang out with and entertain friends.
Speaking of which, the home has multiple living spaces to suit various occasions. Actually, it has more rooms for guests to visit and spend time with you than there are bedrooms for residents to sleep.
On the first floor there's an open plan kitchen and meals area which is also open to one of the living areas, which itself has an outdoor entertaining area right outside of it.
There's also a formal dining space next to another living area with a balcony right outside of it, and then there are two sunrooms facing opposite directions.
We're still not done, because up on the second floor there's yet another living area. The second floor also has the main bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in robe.
The ground floor double garage attached to the house has a store room and then a multipurpose room behind it, and a cellar behind that which has a lovely sandstone backdrop making it nice enough to sit in and enjoy a good drop.
The home also has a separated bathroom, shower and toilet, a study, and lovely landscaped garden surroundings on a large block of about 2236 square metres.
Also of importance, even if it didn't have the views it would still be a great spot.
"The location is going to be a dream for those who like to explore the outdoors."
This is because the home sits "closely to the beach, walking and bike tracks, Hopkins River and the Blue Hole, and [it's] a short commute to Warrnambool CBD."
