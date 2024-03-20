Crayfest ready to bring Port Campbell to life

The Port Campbell community continues to thrust one of its greatest natural assets into the spotlight.
The much-desired crayfish is in abundance in the waters off Port Campbell and the townsfolk have built their annual festival around the famed crustacean.
This weekend Port Campbell will host Crayfest, a showcase of food, wine, art, music and community.
In a change from previous year's, the main day of the festival is on the Saturday, not the Sunday.
The Saturday will include the famous street parade and headline acts on the main stage.
Acts on the bill will include The Alpha Tides, Lee Sonnyboy Morgan and The Storm, Black Swan and The Tin Shed Singers.
Fresh crayfish will of course be much sought after at the festival, while it is also expected to be an inspiration for the parade.
Saturday action will kick off from 10am, with Community Park the hub.
Sunday will include a ticketed Seas The Day event at the Surf Life Saving Club, which will include grazing platters and a performance from Flynn Gurry. Bookings are needed for this event.
There will also be a treasure hunt and fishing clinics on the Sunday.
Buskers will be on the street on Friday, while restaurants in town will have crayfish on the menu all weekend.
Crayfish committee member Maria Gordon is expecting a big weekend for the town, with over 1000 people expected to attend.
"It's about celebrating where we live," Ms Gordon said.
"We have a great bunch of volunteers who pull together to make it all happen."
