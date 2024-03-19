Bargain hunters have a Saturday in Koroit on their minds

The for sale sign is set to go up in the township of Koroit this weekend.
The annual swap meet show 'n' shine will be held on Saturday at Victoria Park.
This event has been happening now for close to two decades and is well established as one of the best of its kind in the south-west.
Founders of the event, the Koroit Lions Club, have successfully joined with the Warrnambool and District Drag Racing Association in recent years to take take the meet to the next level.
Beginning at 7am, the meet will feature swap sites, show cars, vintage trucks, motorcycles and drag cars.
The Koroit CFA will be catering with a barbecue, with entry to the event $5 for adults and children free.
To coincide with the event, the Koroit CWA is hosting a Whole-of-Town Garage Sale.
This will include sales at over 40 residences in the town, as well as at the Koroit Theatre.
This is up from 26 last year.
The two events also worked together last year, with the success of this venture ensuring it would happen again. Money raised from both events goes back into community projects.
Maps of where garage sales around the town are located can be purchased on Saturday morning at the Crystal Lee Foundation Op-Shop, Victoria Park main gate, 14 Irvings Lane, Koroit, and Cardigan Street, Kirkstall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.