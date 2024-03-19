Colac woman, 33, dies in crash with tree

A 33-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a tree south of Colac about 5.30pm on Tuesday evening, March 19.
The car hit the tree on the Timboon-Colac Road at Irrewillipe.
The 33-year-old Irrewillipe woman and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Police will prepare a report for the state coroner.
It's the third fatal crash in the Colac district this month.
Victoria Police major collision investigation unit detectives charged a 31-year-old Mount Duneed man following a fatal collision which killed a Deans Marsh woman near Winchelsea on March 9.
Deans Marsh mother Kylie Doak who was killed.
And a truck driver died after a collision with a car towing a caravan near Deans Marsh on March 5.
Police said the truck attempted to overtake the car on Deans Marsh-Lorne Road, Deans Marsh, just after 2pm before colliding with the caravan and crashing into a tree.
The truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Curlewis, died at the scene.
Three people inside the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deans Marsh is just north of Lorne.
There have been no fatal collisions in the south-west this year, down on five at the same time last year.
Statewide there have been 59 deaths this year, a drop from 71 at the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.