The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Colac woman, 33, dies in crash with tree

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colac woman, 33, dies in crash with tree
Colac woman, 33, dies in crash with tree

A 33-year-old woman has died after her car crashed into a tree south of Colac about 5.30pm on Tuesday evening, March 19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.