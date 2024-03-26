The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hampden league club adopting fresh game-style under new footy coach

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
March 26 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz is excited for his first year in charge of the Tigers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz is excited for his first year in charge of the Tigers. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz simply wants his players to embrace the club's fresh game-style in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.