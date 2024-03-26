Hampden league club adopting fresh game-style under new footy coach

Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz simply wants his players to embrace the club's fresh game-style in 2024.
The 26-year-old, who returned to the Tigers in the off-season after a year in Queensland, takes the reins of a side which finished the 2023 Hampden league season on the bottom of the ladder.
The skilled midfielder isn't setting any concrete expectations for his players, instead asking they "buy into how the club's trying to play".
"We've got a brand new game-style that's going to be replicated all the way from the seniors to the juniors," he told The Standard.
"The under 18s coach is really keen to take that on, even the 16s coach is really big on it as well so the expectation is that we really buy in and really push where the club needs to go and bring that professionalism."
While the Tigers would undoubtedly like to improve their on-field fortunes, Huppatz said a major focus for the club across the pre-season had been creating an inviting environment.
He is adamant the Tigers have been successful in making the club "a place where people want to be".
"(We've had) great numbers and a really great feeling from around the club, not just the football side of things but the netball side of things," he said.
"The junior side of things has (also) come a long way. We've got new junior sides in this year so definitely that feel of community's there. You can make a club out of it if you have that kind of community."
Retention has been an issue for Tigers in the past, with a host of the club's players re-locating to Geelong and Queensland after its maiden finals appearance in 2022.
Kyle Richardson (Westerns), David Denboer (North Cairns Tigers), Sam Hampshire (relocated to WA), Jackson Dunlop (relocated to Geelong) are the main departures this year, leaving the list relatively stable.
Aside from Huppatz (Broadbeach), the Tigers have also added Queenslander, half-forward Gerard Kissane, Dylan Barr (King Valley) and good ball user Luke Evans (Tyrendarra).
Former Hampden league team-of-the-year member Brett Uebergang has also returned to the Tigers after a stint with Tyrendarra in the South West District league.
"I think we've got an exciting group where there are a lot of players who have uncapped potential in the Hampden league," Huppatz said.
