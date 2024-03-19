Under the Auld Pump: Fitness fanatic grateful for friendships across journey

Not at all. Fitness has played a massive part in my life. It has created long life friendships and connections and that's why I still love it today. Fitness is a great thing not only for the body but also for the mind. It's been proven that fitness can help your mental state whether it's just going for a five minute walk to doing a workout. It's all good for you. I often say to people it's not about winning or being the best it's all about taking part in a fitness activity. I've found over the years one of the key parts of fitness is based around getting into a routine and sticking to it. COVID changed the world and how we look at the world. We're all busy but it's important we take time to exercise, for self care and looking after our mental health. I've been very lucky that I've been able to manage my job at Aquazone around my full-time employment.