'A terrific guy': Volunteer calls time on decades of selfless service

Victoria Police Legacy has been supporting the families of fallen officers since 1980 but Warrnambool volunteer Glen Riddle has been around for even longer than that.
The retired police officer has dedicated 46 years to ensuring no partner or child of a lost member is forgotten or in need of support.
Victoria Police Legacy chief executive officer Lex de Man said Mr Riddle, who was stationed in Warrnambool as a senior detective and then uniform sergeant, got to know the city's police widows during the 1970s.
"So when Legacy launched in February 1980 he continued to do it on our behalf," Mr de Man said.
"Legacy is funded by police for police so to have one of our own support those who have lost somebody just really cements that whole ethos of police families taking care of each other.
"Glen has been our constant contact and go-to person in Warrnambool. He is a terrific guy."
Mr Riddle, who was the only Warrnambool volunteer after taking over the role from Lou Finke, called time on his selfless service on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
He was celebrated at a function at City Memorial Bowls Club, which was attended by his wife Pauline and son Mark, Mr de Man and members of the policing community including Warrnambool superintendent Mel Webbers and Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger.
Over the years Mr Riddle would call in to police family homes, chat over the phone and take widows to a Christmas lunch at the MCG.
He said his role with Legacy was a "real privilege".
"I worked with a lot of their husbands and I'm probably the lucky one because of that," he said. "I had known them for years."
And after more than 40 years it was no surprise Mr Riddle had no shortage of good stories.
He said one widow recalled locking her drunk husband in the cells of a one-man police station, while another passed up support because she had to go to bowls.
"She had never written a cheque or paid a bill in her life so when the time came and I went round to see her, I organised a financial adviser to come down free of charge," Mr Riddle said.
"I said they would be there next Wednesday and she said 'that's no good, I have bowls'."
Mr Riddle urged others to join Police Legacy which he said was a "wonderful organisation" that provided connection to those when they needed it most.
"I think women who are married to policemen do get involved by and large with the force, it's an ongoing and fairly involved job, so if their loved one dies, we don't want them to be left out in the cold," he said.
Mr Riddle also supports palliative patients through Warrnambool & District Community Hospice.
He joined the police force on April 13, 1964, and retired in 2006.
