'The best public art is interactive': City's new artwork glows in the dark

Warrnambool's latest piece of street art gives budding artists a chance to leave their mark on a city wall after dark - temporarily of course.
Artist Jimmi Buscombe has used specially imported glow-in-the-dark paint to create a mural at the rear of the F Project driveway in Timor Street.
The paint is activated by light, so visitors can use a torch to temporarily add to the artwork.
By day, it depicts some native flora and fauna and a barn owl.
But at night, it has a glow-in-the-dark surface - a product that has been brought in from the United States.
"...people can come down and use their mobile phones and draw on it, or do shadow art and all sorts of different things," Mr Buscombe said.
"It's a Strontium-based particle that's suspended in an exterior paint.
"It's good for 10,000 plus charges and it's really fast, so even with just a mobile phone torch, you can draw or write and it takes up the light really quickly and then releases it slowly after about 10 or 15 minutes and it will slowly fade into the darkness after that."
The mural was funded by a Warrnambool City Council activate Warrnambool grant.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said it would provide another reason to visit the city centre in the evening.
"Especially once daylight savings ends, I think this mural will be really popular," he said.
"The best public art is interactive, and this offers a really fun way to get creative and make your own masterpiece in a unique way.
"These grants were all about activating the city during off-peak times, and a glow-in-the-dark mural is a clever way to use the early sunsets of autumn and winter to our advantage.
"Over the past decade or so there has been a big jump in the number of murals and sculptures in Warrnambool, and I think it adds a real feeling of vibrancy and fun that only the creative industries can provide."
