The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

'Dead in the water': claims hospital redevelopment $100m over budget

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The project to redevelop the Warrnambool Base Hospital faces enormous budget pressures.
The project to redevelop the Warrnambool Base Hospital faces enormous budget pressures.

The Victorian government is refusing to address an alleged catastrophic budget blowout to the $384 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment that could threaten the entire project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.