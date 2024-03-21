The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yep, that really happened: Getting around in old-school style

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An argument could be waged that the impact of the car on the history of the world is perhaps the greatest of any invention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.