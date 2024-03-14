Man charged with intimidating off-duty police officer and kids while shopping

A Dennington man had just got out of jail when he allegedly abused an off-duty police officer and his two young children, who became distressed and sought refuge inside a shop.
David Miller, 37, was jailed for about 20 days in late 2023 after he was convicted of charges of theft, burglary, wilful damage and escaping local custody.
He was released from the Metropolitan Remand Centre on December 11 that year.
Then on December 18, just seven days later, he allegedly intimidated the off-duty police officer and his family in Warrnambool's CBD.
A police detective told the court the serving officer was Christmas shopping with his children when in a chance encounter the accused man walked out of a shop they were standing by on Liebig Street.
He said Mr Miller knew the alleged victim was an officer who was off duty, with his young children and therefore vulnerable.
He alleged Mr Miller approached the officer in an aggressive and intimidating fashion and abused him.
The accused man allegedly asked the officer if the 20 days were "worth it" which police allege was in reference to his recent jail sentence.
The court heard the alleged victim was subjected to a "vitriol of foul abuse", causing his two children to become emotionally distressed and seek refuge inside a nearby shop.
The alleged offending left the victim feeling apprehensive and vulnerable, the detective told the court.
He said the officer's children were seen crying at the scene, were "very traumatised" and were now emotionally heightened whenever they returned to the CBD.
The court heard there was store security camera footage of the incident.
The detective said at the time of the alleged offending Mr Miller was on bail for allegations of recklessly causing injury, affray and two counts of unlawful assault.
He said after the December incident a whereabouts alert was issued for the accused man who was seen by Warrnambool uniform police officers mid afternoon on Wednesday, March 13.
Mr Miller was arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged with intimidation of a law enforcement officer, breaching bail and two counts of intimidation of family members of a law enforcement officer.
The man has an extensive criminal record involving significant jail sentences.
During a self-represented bail application, Mr Miller disputed claims he tried to intimidate the officer.
"I'm very apologetic if his (children) seen it that way," he said.
He said the officer made the first move which a police prosecutor said was not reflected in the CCTV footage.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the case could take some time to finalise if the charges were contested and granted Mr Miller bail with strict conditions, including he not remain within 200 metres of the officer and his family.
Mr Miller will face court again on April 19.
