Vika and Linda set to visit Warrnambool

Vika and Linda Bull have been performing together their entire lives. Singing in church progressed to hitting the charts and an impressive collection of albums adored by a generation of fans.
This year the sisters are on tour with a very special show, An Evening with Vika & Linda, accompanied by their close collaborator and producer Cameron Bruce on grand piano.
They took time to share what audiences can expect, what they love about performing regionally and the special place some towns have in their heart.
What can regional audiences expect during an evening with you?
Regional audiences can expect an intimate night of music, piano and voice only. We will be singing songs from every era of our career, some rarely played hidden gems and some brand new ones as well.
It's hard but a satisfying experience as you are super exposed. We love that you will be able to hear every word and every note played, as lyrics and melody are important.
What do you love about touring regionally?
Country people are very warm and hospitable, and we love that about travelling into the regions. They are very enthusiastic and that is contagious!
Are you performing in any regional cities you haven't been to before, or are they all familiar places?
We have been touring Australia for nearly 40 years and it is a nice surprise that this tour will take us to places we have never been to before.
We have fond memories of Warrnambool, playing at a packed Lady Bay Hotel with The Black Sorrows in the 1980s, and Ballarat is always a favourite because our Aunty lives there.
We have a very soft spot for Bendigo because when our mum first arrived in Australia in 1959 from Tonga, Bendigo was where she lived. So we love going there, we've been doing gigs in Bendigo since our early twenties. Back in the nineties we did a gospel show in the Sacred Heart Cathedral, and it was very special and memorable.
Do you ever have any downtime on these tours to sightsee or shop? If so, what's your preferred way to spend that time?
We make time to go out for breakfast, find the local pool and op shop. This is a bonus when touring, especially when you meet lovely locals.
How do you maintain your energy levels when you're on the road touring?
We maintain our energy levels with exercise and sleep. No partying these days, it's too hard on the voice.
