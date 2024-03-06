City to come alive with trio of long-weekend sporting tournaments

Thousands of visitors will descend on Warrnambool across the March long weekend with the city hosting three major sporting carnivals.
The Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Open, Junior Victorian Lifesaving Championships and Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament will all take place nearby.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain was excited for a "really busy" period.
"It's going to be a really buzzing spot," he said.
"If you get a chance, get down here and come and have a look. It's going to be really, really amazing."
Blain said the influx of tourists would bring a "a huge boost" to the town's economy.
He added it was also a great opportunity to showcase the town's facilities and sights.
"You look at the tennis courts, you look at the surf club, you look at the volleyball we've got an amazing beach, we've got an amazing coast and it's great to be able to showcase it here," he said.
"There's not many tennis courts down near the coast so it's really, really good that this is a drawcard, just the location on its own. It's better than Rod Laver anyway."
Warrnambool Volleyball Association president Tanya Hughes is looking forward to welcoming 91 teams across seven divisions to the 50th edition of the seaside tournament.
The association is fielding seven South West Pirates teams which will come up against some of the best players in the nation.
Teams from South Australia, Tasmania, regional Victoria and Melbourne will contest the iconic event, as well as the men's Australian under 20 side travelling from Canberra.
"It's really impressive that these guys have decided to come down and play with us so it makes you realise how much of a fantastic tournament we do have," Hughes said of the national team's inclusion.
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club president Kim Tobin was rapt with the record response to this year's three-day tennis tournament at Lake Pertobe.
She said "close to 100 players" had entered.
"We're very excited to have this bumper crowd coming," she said.
"The event actually sold out in two-and-a-quarter hours, so a record for our event and we're just so thrilled with the way it's building up."
Tobin said the tournament offered more than just on-court action.
"We offer the players not just a tournament but we offer them a festival of tennis for the weekend," she said.
"It's a bit of a carnival atmosphere, we've got live music, food vans and they can bring the whole family and enjoy the weekend."
The volleyball and tennis tournaments run from Saturday, March 9 to Monday, March 11 while the lifesaving carnival is scheduled for Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.
