The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

City to come alive with trio of long-weekend sporting tournaments

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
March 6 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theo Uren, Sonny Mehmi, Olivia Uren, Harrison Chiller, mayor Ben Blain, Lenny Chiller, and Warrnambool volleyball president Tanya Hughes ahead of a big weekend of sport. Picture by Sean McKenna
Theo Uren, Sonny Mehmi, Olivia Uren, Harrison Chiller, mayor Ben Blain, Lenny Chiller, and Warrnambool volleyball president Tanya Hughes ahead of a big weekend of sport. Picture by Sean McKenna

Thousands of visitors will descend on Warrnambool across the March long weekend with the city hosting three major sporting carnivals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.