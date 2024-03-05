'It's a full team effort': Passionate curator embraces iconic event

Even after more than two decades in the role, long-time Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club curator Ross Corbett is as passionate as ever about one of the city's most prestigious sporting events.
Corbett, who is also the curator at East Framlingham Golf Club, is busy preparing the 26 grass courts for this long weekend's Warrnambool Lawn Open, which will see hundreds of players competing across the Labour Day weekend, culminating with finals on Monday, March 11.
It is one of a long-list of sporting events to hit the city across the weekend with cricket finals, the Life Saving Victoria Junior State Championships and the Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament to bring a swag of visitors to the region.
He said it was always a wonderful time of the year to showcase everything the sport has to offer.
"We probably start planning for the open around November. We have a lead-in tournament, have a tournament between Christmas and New Year and country week after that which is a three-day event and then pennant on Monday nights all through the year and then the Morton Cup so the wear and tear is quite substantial," he said.
"But we're all on schedule (for this weekend) and it looks like the weather will be kind for us this weekend so it's great. The courts are starting to look better and we'll get there in the end.
"It's great for the community to have such a good facility in Warrnambool and we'll do our best to showcase what we have to our community and to all the visitors across the weekend.
"We've got a great volunteer base throughout the season, led brilliantly by Ian Gibbs, he sets out the courts and line courts and then throughout others like John Tankard, he has a team of volunteers too who helps us roll the courts. There's always extra hands on deck.
"It's a full team effort from everyone."
Corbett, who is the father of Fremantle forward Josh, estimates he's been at the club for 25 years in the role and loved being outdoors doing a job he is passionate about.
"It's a fair bit of time spent there in my work but that's been my career," he said.
"I've been a green keeper for about 43 years now so it's been what I do all the time and all I know. It's my go and love it."
For more information on this weekend's event head to the club's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.