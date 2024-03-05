The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's a full team effort': Passionate curator embraces iconic event

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Corbett at the Lawn Tennis Club ahead of this weekend's Warrnambool Open. Picture by Anthony Brady
Ross Corbett at the Lawn Tennis Club ahead of this weekend's Warrnambool Open. Picture by Anthony Brady

Even after more than two decades in the role, long-time Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club curator Ross Corbett is as passionate as ever about one of the city's most prestigious sporting events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.