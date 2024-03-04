Banquet 'over the moon' after breaking a Victorian record at its bull sale

Banquet Angus stunned attendees at its bull sale on Thursday, breaking the record for the highest-priced bull ever sold at a Victorian auction.
The Mortlake stud sold a bull for $230,000, beating the previous record set by Te Mania Angus, Mortlake, of $130,000 in 2022.
Banquet achieved a total clearance of the 94 bulls it offered and averaged a stunning $19,127.
The top-priced, 19-month-old bull, Lot 11, Banquet Tom Cruise T220, was described by the stud as being a "very-muscular, big-loined, wide-topped, rugged, extremely-thick and exceptionally-quiet bull".
It was sired by Ben Navis Rambo R230 and out of Banquet Quiet R329.
The stud said its dam was a "powerful and robust, young female" and its maternal great granddam - Banquet Quiet Y091 - was "one of Banquet's most-successful cows".
"Whenever a Banquet Quiet Y091 son has been offered, they have featured as standouts of the sale," the stud said in its catalgoue.
But this is the largest amount a Banquet bull has ever sold for.
The stud's previous-highest price was another Banquet Quiet Y091 son that made $65,000 in 2022.
Banquet Tom Cruise T220 recorded 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of +2.9 kilograms birth weight, +50kg 200-day weight, +107kg 400-day weight, +144kg 600-day weight, an eye muscle area of +7 square centimetres and intramuscular fat of +4.3 per cent.
Bids for Banquet Tom Cruise T220 started at $60,000, stunning buyers in the gallery, and then jumped by increments of $10,000 until it reached its unbelievable sale price.
As the bull passed $100,000, the only bidding competition was from online buyers, before it was purchased by Bannaby Angus, Taralga, NSW.
Hamish Branson, Banquet, said he was "over the moon" with the result of the sale.
"[We had] a lot of support from existing clients [who have] had good results at the weaner sales and have seen the quality pay for them," he said.
"There were a lot of new clients as well that have come to try a Banquet bull, who were really strong and competing well with our existing clients."
Mr Branson said Banquet Tom Cruise T220 had a lot going for him phenotypically, but also had a great dataset, a lot of muscle, and was quiet and good-footed.
"When you look at his pedigree by the Ben Nevis Rambo bull that we bought a couple of years ago in partnership, we've really liked what he's offered," he said.
"The dam line that this bull is out of is just incredible as well... and the dataset that he's got is pretty unique, which is why he gained so much interest all over the country.
"We had a [lot of interest] from different states and thought they had to get tickets down to Mortlake for the sale."
He said the stud was really starting to breed for a "different type" that focused on structure, as well as cattle that moved well.
"We try to focus on cattle that have some head and bone, along with capacity and actual thickness and docility," he said.
"That brings a point of difference for us and it meant we had people come here from all points of Australia, and people buying online through AuctionsPlus."
Bannaby Angus stud principal Keith Kerridge said he had been buying a few new bulls for the stud's sire battery, also including the $190,000 Milwillah Sergeant S791 at last September's Milwillah Angus, Berthong, NSW, sale.
Mr Kerridge said the stud's program had for the past 10 years been strongly focused on structure, so was now also buying high-indexing bulls to enhance its numbers, building on the gains made through the past decade.
He said the Banquet bull was purchased to use as a walking sire in the Bannaby herd, but would also offer opportunities for other herds to buy semen.
He said he bought with confidence, having already had experience with the $230,000 bull's bloodlines through existing breeding programs at Bannaby.
This included having purchased Ben Nevis Jean H215 in partnership with Banquet in 2020.
Banquet Tom Cruise T220's sire was a grandson of the $82,000 Jean H215, who is a top donor for the Bannaby and Banquet studs.
"And we've bought a number of Banquet females over the years and have also done embryo programs together," Mr Kerridge said.
"We like their cattle... [and this was] a high-indexing bull with good structure and will enhance our program."
The second and third-highest-priced bulls of the day were also heading interstate, with Lot 67, Banquet Transfer T219, selling for $42,000 to an undisclosed AuctionsPlus buyer from Bunbury, WA.
The third-top price went to Lot 38, Banquet Transferabuill T324, which sold for $40,000 to Brad Comisky, Lunar Brangus and Ultra Blacks, Emerald, Qld.
The sale began with 97 commercial pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, which also achieved a total clearance with a top of $3500 and an average of $3125.
That top price went to the first two lots of the sale which consisted of nine and 11 PTIC heifers respectively, with an average weight of 620-633kg, and were both bought by Ryan Pastoral, Hawkesdale.
Mr Branson said the PTIC portion of the sale was also "mammoth result" for the stud.
Elders auctioneer Ross Milne said the result was incredible, in particular the wide interest from around the country.
"The $230,000 is certainly the highlight of the day, but in saying that, I think the attendance needs credit, with over 100 registered buyers," Mr Milne said.
"Commercially, the sale was very solid, from Lot 1 right through the end of the sale.
"As good as the top end was, I think the pleasing thing from the day was a lot of bulls sold in the range of $16,000-$20,000, paid by commercial guys who have been on this program for quite some time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.